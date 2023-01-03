Pottawattamie County rancher a finalist in Farm Bureau competition

A Pottawattamie County rancher who raises cattle and goats has been selected as a finalist for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s Grow Your Future Award.

Matt Vermeersch of Mud Ridge Ranch in rural Council Bluffs is one of the top three contenders in the fourth annual contest for farmer entrepreneurs younger than 35, according to Caitlyn Lamm, public relations coordinator for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, which sponsors the competition.

The three finalists — those who received the most online votes from the public between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 — will compete for a $7,500 grand prize in a pitch-off at the Iowa Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer Conference on Jan. 28 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Second- and third-place winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

The other two finalists are the following:

• Annie Palmer of H8R Acres LLC in Warren County, who raises purebred Berkshire feeder pigs and Navajo Churro Sheep, which she plans to market to local restaurants.

• Tanner Sanness of Reconnected Farms in Allamakee County, who every year grows between 5,000 to 8,000 pounds of organic gourmet mushrooms sold at grocery stores, farmers markets and to local restaurants.

Each contestant will have seven minutes to make a pitch to the three judges, who are business professionals, according to Amanda Van Steenwyk, Iowa Farm Bureau’s business development manager.

“They’ll tell the audience and the judges about their business — why they started, what makes their operation better than the others,” she said. “The judges will make a choice — and the audience has a vote, as well.”

The judges’ votes will carry more weight, with the audience’s choice worth about 20%, Van Steenwyk said.

“The goal is to promote what young farmers are doing out there in the state on their farms,” she said. “It’s about creativity and innovation, and that tends to be our young farmers.”

Vermeersch has been raising and selling Scottish Highland cattle for about four years and hopes to eventually direct-market beef. Scottish Highland cattle are “hardy,” he said, and can thrive on grass.

“Their meat is much lower in fat and cholesterol, and it’s known for being tender,” he said.

In addition, the breed produces small calves, so the birthing process is easier, Vermeersch said.

He has had goats even longer, but they didn’t start out as a business idea.

“We basically wanted something to maintain our property,” Vermeersch said. “They really thrive on what are called invasive species — honeysuckle, poison oak, poison ivy …”

This year, the couple started marketing them to target-graze problem vegetation for public and private entities. They own the local affiliate of Goats on the Go, which the City of Council Bluffs hired to clear vegetation along the riverfront, as well as at Big Lake Park.

Vermeersch said he thinks he will have mixed emotions about pitching his business to the judges and the audience — which is expected to include 500 people or more.

“There’s definitely going to be some nerves,” he said. “It’ll be exciting to talk about my farm and share what we do with young people from around the state.”