Pottawattamie County Recorder Brandenburg retires

After serving as the Pottawattamie County Recorder for seven years, Mark Brandenburg has retired.
Brandenburg said he decided to retire after family encouragement and a heart transplant in January.
During his time as County Recorder, Brandenburg brought a passport office to the recorder’s office.
“Initially, the Department of Justice said we can only have one (passport office) in the area,” he said. “I continued to visit with him and I was finally able to try it.”
Since the addition, the passport office has served roughly 9,412 people and generated $417,259 in revenue. The revenue has almost outpaced the costs for services.
“I truly enjoyed the job and had an awesome staff,” he said. “They were terrific and I looked forward to going to work everyday.”
Another accomplishment for Brandenburg was that he and his staff were able to finish digitizing all land records. There were over 1,500 books scanned and digitized so they are preserved, he said. The records go all the way back to 1853.
When asked about his plans for retirement, Brandenburg said he was getting a German shepherd in a few weeks, which will be trained to be a service dog to help him and his wife, who is diabetic.
“The dog will also be trained to identify strokes and be by my side at all times,” he said. “When I was at the hospital I found out I had a few strokes.”
Him and his wife plan to travel with their new puppy. Their goal is to visit all 50 state capitals — something Brandenberg has wanted to do since he served on the Iowa State Legislature.
Brandenberg said he was proud to have worked on getting Iowa State Patrol tasers during his time in the Iowa State Legislature.
“It took about two years, but my last year in the legislature it got done,” he said.
Marilyn Hebing was sworn in as the new Pottawattamie County Recorder on Oct. 12.
“I like the employees in the office,” Hebing said. “Everyone is great to work with and I’m just excited.”
Hebing was previously the Office and Passport Manager for the Pottawattamie County Recorder’s Office.
Other retirement plans for Brandenberg include spending more time with his grandchildren and going fishing.
“I would like to thank the voters in Pottawattamie County for supporting me through the years,” he said. “I really enjoyed it and had mixed emotions about leaving … but it was time.”