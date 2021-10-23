Pottawattamie County Recorder Brandenburg retires

After serving as the Pottawattamie County Recorder for seven years, Mark Brandenburg has retired.

Brandenburg said he decided to retire after family encouragement and a heart transplant in January.

During his time as County Recorder, Brandenburg brought a passport office to the recorder’s office.

“Initially, the Department of Justice said we can only have one (passport office) in the area,” he said. “I continued to visit with him and I was finally able to try it.”

Since the addition, the passport office has served roughly 9,412 people and generated $417,259 in revenue. The revenue has almost outpaced the costs for services.

“I truly enjoyed the job and had an awesome staff,” he said. “They were terrific and I looked forward to going to work everyday.”

Another accomplishment for Brandenburg was that he and his staff were able to finish digitizing all land records. There were over 1,500 books scanned and digitized so they are preserved, he said. The records go all the way back to 1853.