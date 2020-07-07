Pottawattamie County Recycling Center to host open house

Miller said she is working to promote reducing consumption, waste and pollution; reusing “everything we can” and recycling “everything we can.”

“With the support of Iowa West Foundation and the guidance of the Recycling Task Force, the Pottawattamie County Recycling Center was built. The overarching objective of this facility is to encourage participation in recycling and waste minimizing efforts to conserve energy, recover resources, protect the environment and ensure our county is thriving for future generations,” she said.

Sponsors of the open house include Great Western Bank and HomeTown Insurance of Oakland, Guyer Concrete & Wall Systems of Avoca and Amy’s Attic of Carson, along with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and The Finish Line Car Wash of Carson.

Miller also lauded the Swap Shop located at the Recycling Center.

“This venue is designed for those household items too good to go into the landfill or into the burn pile. Modeled after Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, the intent was to reclaim items like decorative crown molding or doors from old houses, and a place for leftover paint. I suggest everyone go on a treasure hunt at the Swap Shop, especially if you enjoy craft projects,” she said, noting the shop is a great place for unused bicycles.