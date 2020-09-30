Pottawattamie County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases over 24-hour period

COVID-19 information and resources

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.

Public health officials recommend:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Self-monitor for symptoms.

• Call your physician if symptoms appear.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.

• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.