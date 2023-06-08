The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office showcased its upgraded look Wednesday, June 7, during an open house event.

According to Pottawattamie Sheriff Andy Brown, the total bill for the renovations was just over $3 million, most of which was paid for with forfeiture money, with Pottawattamie County covering the rest.

The renovations included an addition that reflected the growing number of employees, tech upgrades and an overall look that took the office out of the '90s and into the modern era.

The addition gave space for a workout facility, an expanded evidence room and offices for employees who previously had to work out of a conference room. Most offices accommodate one employee, except for one.

"Investigators used to share one larger office and it was always called the bullpen," said LeMaster, who guided the tour of the facility. "When remodeling began they had more walls up, but investigators asked for them to be removed to keep the bullpen atmosphere."

The new training room also accommodates the Sheriff's growing staff by adding two extra large televisions to replace the antiquated projector, and seating that makes room for 50 at one time.

The real showpiece is the processing room.

"The processing room that we used to have was a small little closet," LeMaster said. "It was so tiny that we couldn't fit half of the equipment we needed."

The room is adjoined to the evidence room by a wall of lockers. When the evidence is placed into the locker it is secure, and can only then be opened by a keyholder in the processing room.

The processing room uses negative airflow to promote sterilization and decrease the likelihood that environmental factors will tamper with evidence.

New machines that read fingerprints without the use of ink and others that reveal fingerprints left on evidence are easier than traditional methods.

"With negative fumes, it's possible to see fingerprints with the naked eye," LeMaster said. "We're able to get fingerprints off a lot more items."

Another change to the office is the expanded waiting room.

"The waiting room used to be a hallway with one line of chairs," said Sheriff Andy Brown. "It wasn't ADA compliant."

Today, the waiting room has nearly doubled in size.

Along with the upgrades that make the office more efficient, sleek grey wood has replaced the '90s oak on the office paneling and desks.

"Now our office is accommodating to the public," Brown said. "And our staff has more room to do their job."