Pottawattamie County supervisors approve fees for urban chickens

Urban chickens are still a hot topic for members of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

The board recently approved allowing urban chickens, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, approved the designated fees for those who wish to raise chickens in an R-3 urban residential zoning district. The board is expected to take action to change the zoning ordinance on Oct. 4.

The change, if approved, would allow residents owning less than an acre of land or those living in an R-3 district to apply for a permit to allow them to own up to 12 chickens on their property.

Though the public hearing on the ordinance change was held earlier this month, board members allowed a few public comments from residents who said that the ordinance restricts what people are allowed to do on their own property — something they feel should be dictated by the property owner themselves.

Currently, the ordinance does not allow chickens in the R-3 district, according to county officials. People who are raising chickens today in those areas have been violating the law, so the board is hoping to expand the use rights on these properties.

“This is actually a relaxation of the zoning ordinance as it is currently written,” Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant said at the meeting.

Supervisor Justin Schultz said he sees both sides, but he said that he’s encouraged that the county maintain a small level of oversight. Being involved is important to public health, particularly with bird flu recently making its way through the region.

“That could be very problematic for our county and it was kind of scary when it happened this past year,” he said. “It affected a backyard flock and, luckily for us, it was in a rural where there weren’t a lot of folks, like in a R-3 type district.”

He also suggested exploring a way to make it easier for residents to know what zoning district they live in.

Schultz was also concerned about the fees — particularly that they should not differ between neighborhoods — and motioned to approve the permit fee at $75, which is what the City of Council Bluffs charges, with $0 for the annual renewal.

The resolution had originally proposed a $125 permit fee and $75 renewal fee. The city does charge a $75 renewal fee.

“This is not a huge revenue stream that’s going to come in,” Wyant said.

Residents would be able to apply for the permits after the ordinance change is passed. Final consideration and action is planned for the Oct. 4 meeting.