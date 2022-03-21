Pottawattamie County to conduct countywide tornado drill

Severe Weather Awareness Week begins today and will run through Friday.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said the week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of being aware of, and prepared for, severe weather. It is also an ideal time to review and practice your family, school and workplace emergency plan and procedures.

The annual Iowa and Nebraska statewide tornado drills will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Tornado sirens will sound in all Pottawattamie County communities during the drill. If there is an actual severe weather threat Wednesday, the drill will be postponed to March 24.

“It is critical that families, businesses and schools take this opportunity to review and practice what they would do during severe weather threats,” agency Director Doug Reed said in a release. “Pottawattamie County and its communities were extremely lucky on December 15th when we experienced four tornado touchdowns in our county. A shift in storm track of less than a quarter mile could have placed three of those tornadoes tracking directly into four of our communities. Iowa has already seen this year the heart-breaking effects of the dangers severe weather presents.”

Pottawattamie County residents can sign up for free severe weather warnings from the Alert Iowa system at pcema-ia.org.

Emergency Management will post helpful videos each day this week on its website, Facebook page, Twitter account, and YouTube channel.