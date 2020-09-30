Pottawattamie Gives, Omaha Gives to end, Share Omaha partnership picks up where it left off

“While Omaha Gives and Pottawattamie Gives have been an integral part of our work throughout the last decade, we see the incredible opportunity to combine our efforts for greater nonprofit impact,” Donna Kush, Omaha Community Foundation’s CEO and president, said in a release. “We are eager to support Share Omaha as they build upon a dynamic and robust online resource that will support donors and nonprofits in exciting ways into the future.”

The move will lead to substantially more interaction between area nonprofits and residents, said Kali Baker, the Omaha Community Foundation‘s vice president of community investment, and Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha.

It allows both groups to focus on what they do best.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Omaha Gives is not reaching people year-round,” Baker told the Omaha World-Herald. “And we don’t have the bandwidth to create engagement that Share Omaha does.”

Share Omaha connects everyday philanthropists to local causes with a website that showcases thousands of ways to “do good” throughout eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, the foundations said in the release.