Power returning as rural communities assess storm damage

Severe thunderstorms blanketed Pottawattamie County in Wednesday's early morning hours. The system prompted destructive thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.

A press release from the agency sent just before 3 a.m. mentioned various damages across the county being reported, ranging from shingles blown from roofs, tree limbs and small- to medium-sized trees blown down, and some light structural damages.

A continued line of storms approached the county into the morning, producing 75 mph winds measured in the Council Bluffs area.

Early morning reports pinned the concentration of preliminary damage reports in the Carson area.

By afternoon, Scouts and football players in Treynor were assisting in wreckage cleanup at Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery. Heavy damage had also been reported at Vorthmann Legacy Farm.

Corey Vorthmann said they received a call from a neighbor around 1 a.m.

"We discovered we had a whole pen of cattle that had scattered," he said. "We'd lost a building that had been knocked from its foundation, had one grain leg twisted like a pretzel and thrown into another building, and lost a grain bin that had basically folded in half."

Vorthmann said its "all hands on deck today" as they try to get things back to operational.

"We have great support from our family and neighbors," he said. "We couldn't do it without them and we'll be back to normal soon."

As of 7:44 a.m., MidAmerican Energy was reporting 2,386 without power. Of that number, 1,349 of those reports were from Glenwood and more than 700 were from Mills County.

By 2 p.m., only 118 outages were still listed in the greater Council Bluffs area.

Emergency Management is asking resident and proprietors to report residential and business damages at pcema-ia.org.

