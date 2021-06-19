Prairie Gate finally able to celebrate opening

Prairie Gate senior living community has been open for 15 months, but after a COVID-induced delay, it finally celebrated that opening earlier this week.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and local community and business leaders joined senior leaders and staff of Presbyterian Homes & Services, the facility’s parent organization, during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.
The roughly $38 million facility, 17.5 acre campus is located at 16 Valley View Drive and is the fourth Presbyterian Homes & Services community in Iowa, the organization said in a release.
“We’d like to thank Prairie Gate and Presbyterian Homes & Services. What a beautiful (community),” Walsh said, according to the release. “What a great addition to the city of Council Bluffs.”
Mark Hudson, PHS regional director of operations, said that the decision to build in Council Bluffs was in response to the ever increasing need in the region for additional care and services for older adults.
“Now that Prairie Gate has been open for a year, we are pleased to see the support from numerous residents, resident family members and friends from the Council Bluffs community,” he said.
PHS broke ground for Prairie Gate in January 2019 on property purchased by PHS in 2003 from New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
“We were fortunate to develop an enduring relationship with the leaders of New Horizon Presbyterian Church. They recognized that our ministry to older adults was consistent with the mission of the congregation,” Hudson said.
Prairie Gate offers senior independent, assisted living and memory care apartments and a skilled nursing care center. At the heart of the community is the two-story, 21,000 square foot Town Center offering an array of amenities and services, including community gathering spaces, restaurant-style dining, a bistro, salon, library, club room, business office, guest suite, chapel and wellness center with aerobics studio, the release said. Outdoor pathways, prairie plantings, gardens and a courtyard are just outside the doors in a beautiful patio setting.
“It’s rewarding to see what was envisioned over 18 years ago become real through dedication, commitment and hard work,” Hudson said.
“Without all of our fantastic team members, we would not have accomplished all that we have,” said Natasha Urinko, Prairie Gate campus administrator. “Our team has worked tirelessly this past year to make sure the transition from home to senior living was successful and comfortable for all of our residents and families, all while navigating countless restrictions.”
Prairie Gate has 135 full-time and part-time employees.
Reservations are open for available senior independent living apartments, assisted living apartments, memory care apartments and the skilled nursing care center, the release said.
“Prairie Gate offers these multiple levels of care under one roof,” said Amy Muller, housing counselor. “Older adults can move in at any level and know that additional care and services are available if and when they might need them.”
For more information about Prairie Gate, visit prairiegatePHS.org. To schedule a tour contact Amy Muller at 712-352-6604 or email amuller@preshomes.org. To apply for employment at Prairie Gate, go to careers-preshomes.icims.com to see open positions.