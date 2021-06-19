Prairie Gate finally able to celebrate opening

Prairie Gate senior living community has been open for 15 months, but after a COVID-induced delay, it finally celebrated that opening earlier this week.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and local community and business leaders joined senior leaders and staff of Presbyterian Homes & Services, the facility’s parent organization, during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The roughly $38 million facility, 17.5 acre campus is located at 16 Valley View Drive and is the fourth Presbyterian Homes & Services community in Iowa, the organization said in a release.

“We’d like to thank Prairie Gate and Presbyterian Homes & Services. What a beautiful (community),” Walsh said, according to the release. “What a great addition to the city of Council Bluffs.”

Mark Hudson, PHS regional director of operations, said that the decision to build in Council Bluffs was in response to the ever increasing need in the region for additional care and services for older adults.

“Now that Prairie Gate has been open for a year, we are pleased to see the support from numerous residents, resident family members and friends from the Council Bluffs community,” he said.