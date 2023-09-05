Area volunteers are doing their part to aid in the restoration of native prairie in the Loess Hills.

A group of prairie fans participated in a Loess Hills Seed Harvest Thursday evening at Hitchcock Nature Center. The event was held by Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development in collaboration with Pottawattamie County Conservation.

The purpose was to collect seeds from native plants so they can be used to restore or reconstruct native prairie that has been tilled for crop farming and/or lost to invasive species.

Those interested met group leader Lance Brisbois, deputy director of Golden Hills, at the lodge and headed down Badger Ridge Trail with small paper bags in hand. With his help, they identified native plants ready to shed their seeds, then gently slid their hands up the stems to capture the seeds and deposited them in their bags.

They gathered seeds from purple prairie clover, lead plant, side-oats grama, thimbleweed, prairie sage and others. Also native to the Loess Hills are common milkweed, prairie coreopsis, rough sunflower, porcupine grass, button blazing star, stiff goldenrod, wild blue phlox, yellow coneflower, little bluestem, prairie violet and many other species.

Brisbois asked participants not to mix in any non-native seeds and encouraged them to ask if they were unsure about a particular plant. He said there was no need to sort the seeds, although that is done when a particular species is being sought.

“We’ll keep all these in one (bag),” he said. “For big projects, we usually just keep them together.

“The seeds we are picking tonight are going to go back to Hitchcock,” Brisbois said.

Those harvested will probably be used to repopulate a field that was added to Hitchcock some years ago, he said.

“That whole field over there was crops, and it’s all reconstructed prairie now,” Brisbois said.

Among the group members was Amanda Angle of Omaha, who also volunteers with the Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland.

“We focus on native plants and pollinators,” she said.

Angle started harvesting seeds about two years ago, she said.

“I kind of just got into being around nature more right around COVID,” she said. “I started working from home, and that made me want to get outside more. I became a lot more active with volunteer work.”

Golden Hills started holding seed harvests in 2018 and has continued to do so, Brisbois said. They got started in collaboration with Pottawattamie County Conservation and the Iowa Prairie Network.

“The last couple years we’ve done quite a few more,” he said.

The seed gathering is part of an effort to restore prairie throughout the Loess Hills, which were once mostly prairie, Brisbois said.

“In Iowa, more than 99.9% of the prairies are gone,” he said. “The hills have a relatively large number of them, because (some areas) are too steep to till.”

Golden Hills is holding a series of seed harvesting events throughout the Loess Hills this year, Brisbois said, “from north of Sioux City all the way down to Hamburg.”

“The hills are in seven counties, and we’re doing at least one event in each of the seven counties,” he said. “There’s a lot of benefits (to prairie restoration), from reducing soil erosion to providing wildlife habitat and pollinator habitat.”

The seeds gathered by volunteers will be planted primarily in the areas where they are collected, Brisbois said. While those seeds won’t be enough for all the prairie restoration that is being undertaken, they will provide an important supplement to the seed purchased from growers, he said.

“Ours will be integrated into that,” he said. “They’ve evolved over thousands of years to live in that area.”

There are 11 more Loess Hills Prairie Seed Harvests scheduled for this year, including the following:

Sept. 10 — 6 to 8 p.m., Mount Crescent, 17026 Snowhill Lane, Honey Creek. Meet in parking lot. Be prepared for short hike on steep terrain. Email lance@goldenhillsrcd.org with questions.

Sept. 11 — 6 to 8 p.m., Murray Hill Scenic Overlook, 1634 County F-20, Little Sioux.

Sept. 18 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Loess Hills State Forest-Preparation Canyon Unit, Meet in lot across from barn on County E60, 0.5 miles east of Larpenteur Memorial Road, 7 miles southwest of Moorhead.

Sept. 19 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waubonsie State Park, 2585 Waubonsie Park Road, Hamburg. Meet in parking lot near overlook.

Oct. 2 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Meet in lot near overlook.

Oct. 3 — 5 to 7 p.m., Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek. Meet at Loess Hills Lodge.

Oct. 4 — 5 to 7 p.m., Armstrong Farm, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation property, Pisgah. RSVP at inhf.org/events/eid/51456ca43d00494c/volunteer/loess-hills-prairie-seed-harvest-pisgah.

Oct. 4 — 5 to 7 p.m., Five Ridge Prairie, Westfield. Meet at west entrance parking lot on Highway 12.

Oct. 11 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Smokey Hills, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation property, Moorhead. RSVP at inhf.org/events/eid/9f6b1037acc16b35/volunteer/loess-hills-prairie-seed-harvest-moorhead.

Oct. 18 — 5 to 7 p.m., Green Hill Wildlife Management Area, 50501 221st St., Council Bluffs.

Oct. 23 — 5 to 7 p.m., Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek. Meet at lodge.

All are free and open to the public.

The Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland will hold its first-ever Milkweed and Cookies Native Plant Giveaway and Vendor Fair on Sept. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College’s Looft Hall, Angle said.

The event will include a presentation on building a native garden, as well as a raffle, cookies and refreshments. Registration is required to reserve plants and attend the event. The first 100 households will receive a 12-pack of either sun or shade plants, depending on their preference. A refundable $20 fee is required. To register, go to https://forms.gle/VLw4HtP2mTnBz5rB9.