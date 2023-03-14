The Iowa DNR’s Nishnabotna Wildlife Unit is planning to complete large prescribed burns at several sites in Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties this spring and following fall/winter.

The areas where they plan to potentially burn include the Riverton, Lake Shawtee, Possum Hollow, Eli Slusher, M. U. Payne, Copeland Bend, Draper Bottoms, Green Hollow, Blackburn, Cooper Creek, St. Mary’s Island, Green Hill, Willow Slough, Percival I-29, McPaul I-29, O. S. Wing, Noddleman Island and Botna Bottoms Wildlife Management Areas.

Residents that are located as far as 3 miles from these prescribed burns could be affected by smoke.

Those with health conditions that could be impacted by smoke around these areas in Fremont, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties are asked to contact biologist Matt Dollison at 712-350-0147, so the wildlife staff can ensure that necessary precautions are taken.