Operation Medicine Cabinet will host an event Saturday, April 22 for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drive up and drop off your expired or unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications for safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Walgreens, 535 East Broadway.

Dropoff is located on the west side of the building, next to the drive-thru lane. The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

Operation Medicine Cabinet is sponsored in part by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Walgreens, the City of Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs Recycling Center and Prevention Means Progress.