Preserve Council Bluffs is spreading the word about the importance of Council Bluffs history.

After all, Council Bluffs:

• Was the starting point for the longest military march in history — the Mormon Battalion’s trek from Council Bluffs to San Diego in 1846.

• Was the starting point for the Transcontinental Railroad.

• Has a statue made by Daniel Chester French, the same artist who sculpted the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Ruth Anne Dodge Memorial is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

• Has the nation’s only three-story jail with a rotary cell block.

• Mustered the first Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

• Had the nation’s first high school ROTC program.

These are just a few of the highlights from a half-dozen brief videos Preserve Council Bluffs produced in collaboration with the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County for use on social media and in paid advertisements, according to Dick Warner, a member of both organizations. The videos also include before and after pictures of historic Council Bluffs buildings that have been restored, historic homes, old photos of downtown areas (including some from the horse-and-buggy days), favorite parks, landmarks along the Old Lincoln Highway, vintage railcars, local statuary and much more.

“Funny thing, almost everyone I associate with on a regular basis has a strong feeling that local history and, by extension, historic preservation are important,” he said. “We take this as a given. But how would one go about explaining the importance to a skeptic? It turns out it isn’t easy.

“To help discover the elements that make history and preservation relevant and put this into words, we talked to several city planners and visionaries,” Warner said. “We summarized our findings in a three-page document, which we then used to write the scripts.”

The group received a $1,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Iowa to help fund the effort, foundation President and CEO Donna Dostal confirmed. She said the foundation felt like it was a worthwhile project.

“We think it’s a very cool project,” she said. “It preserves our history for future generations. We think that is very important.”

The series includes both horizontal and vertical formats to suit people viewing them on a computer and those watching them a phone.

“That’s a great way to reach people of all ages,” Dostal said.

The videos can be accessed on Preserve Council Bluffs’ Facebook page at facebook.com/preservecouncilbluffs. For podcasts and longer videos on local history topics, visit thehistoricalsociety.org/cbr2html.