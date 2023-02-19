Employees at Primrose Retirement Community showed their appreciation to Council Bluffs Firefighters on Friday in observance of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Members of the facility’s management team delivered several large tubs of goodies to Fire Station No. 6, with some to be passed along to department headquarters. The treats included candy, snacks, drinks and a $10 Amazon gift card for each crew member.

Crews from Station No. 6 respond whenever an ambulance is needed at Primrose, as well as several other senior living facilities on Kanesville Boulevard and North Broadway, said Tiffany Eggett, executive director at Primrose.

“They’re in our building a lot, and they’re always kind to our residents,” she said.

It’s the seventh year Primrose has done favors for people on Random Acts of Kindness Day, Eggett said.

“We’ve done small businesses, we did health care workers during the pandemic and last year we did teachers at Lewis & Clark Elementary School,” she said.

Another year, a couple staff members and a handful of residents went to Iowa Western Community College and handed out cookies and gift cards to students working in the college’s cyber library on Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The day’s title came from the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, whose goal is to “make kindness the norm.” The foundation urges people to become Random Acts of Kindness activists, or RAKtivists.

Being kind is good for the giver, as well as the recipient, according to the foundation. Citing research from Emory University, the foundation’s website states, “When you are kind to another person, your brain’s pleasure and reward centers light up, as if you were the recipient of the good deed – not the giver. This phenomenon is called the ‘helper’s high.’”

Kindness stimulates the production of serotonin, the chemical freed by widely used antidepressants, the website states.

“This feel-good chemical heals your wounds, calms you down and makes you happy,” psychologist Talya Steinberg wrote for Psychology Today.

Acts of kindness the foundation recommends include the following:

Let a senior go ahead of you in line.

Be a friend to a lonely neighbor.

Visit the nearest Little Free Library and leave a book.

Donate used books to a public library.

Be kind to your server.

Leave a generous tip.

Send an encouraging email.

Put away your phone and listen with your heart.

Donate blood.

Sign up to be an organ donor.

Go to a nursing home, find out who doesn’t get visitors or gifts and adopt them as a grandparent.