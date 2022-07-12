Protesters rally at Bayliss Park in support of abortion rights

Two days after President Biden signed an executive order to protect women’s right to an abortion, more than 60 people gathered in Bayliss Park to affirm their commitment to the fight for reproductive autonomy.

“People are needing answers,” said Lisa Lima, one of the rally’s organizers. “We’re here to provide hope and next steps.”

Lima said she was glad to see action being taken on the federal level, but cautioned that there’s a lot more work to do.

“(The executive order) helps take some of the fear out of what people are feeling right now but it doesn’t eliminate it,” Lima said in an interview.

The pro-choice rally began at noon on Sunday, next to the dome at Bayliss Park. As supporters gathered in the shade beneath the park’s trees, speakers shared their own stories or informed the crowd of ways they can help, with ideas ranging from volunteering for pro-choice candidates to boycotts to sit-ins.

“They need to talk to their elected officials,” Lima said. “We have to keep this a public health issue to be effective and that’s the only thing people are going to respond to. If we create the message that it’s for public health, I think they will respond.”

First to speak was Dr. Glenn Hurst, a family physician in Minden, Iowa for whom the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade affected both professionally and personally.

“I was invited here as a physician because abortion is a question of medical procedure, and who belongs in your exam room with you,” Hurst said in an interview before the rally. “It’s not the government. It’s not even your spouse. It’s you and your provider. And then, personally, I have a wife and daughters, and this is about their citizenship. If you don’t have body autonomy, then you’re not a full citizen of this country.”

In his speech, Hurst also warned that while the Supreme Court is starting with the right to abortion, this is only the beginning of a concentrated, purposeful attack on Americans’ rights.

“Clarence Thomas made it clear, there is more stripping of rights to come,” Hurst said. “They’re coming after marriage equality, they’re coming after access to birth control, they’re coming after LGBTQ rights.”

Lorene Bliss, 77, spoke about how, when she became pregnant as a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she didn’t have any choice. She married the father of her child and, when she became pregnant with her second child, she dropped out of school. After Roe was decided in 1973, she was relieved that her daughter would have the options she never had.

“But now I have a granddaughter, and there’s going to be no Roe for her,” Bliss said. “I used to love the phrase on the coffee cup that said, ‘I refuse to be judged by the shape of my body.’ Now we’re being punished for it.”

During the rally, many in attendance, including a number of teenage girls, held homemade signs with various pro-choice slogans on them, such as, “If a uterus fired bullets they wouldn’t regulate it,” “Abort the Court” and “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate.”

After the rally, they lined the sidewalk along Sixth Street, holding their signs as motorists honked their car horns in support.

The rally in Bayliss Park was part of a larger, nationwide protest over the weekend for abortion rights. About 50 people went to a similar rally later that day in Red Oak, Iowa, according to Hurst, who spoke at that rally as well.