Public, private educators disagree on impact of private school law

A day after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law to make $7,600 scholarships available to K-12 students who attend private school, educators from private and public schools saw the completion of one of her key legislative goals differently.

The directors of Council Bluffs’ two private K-12 schools were ecstatic, while the superintendents of its two public school systems were concerned about the effect it will have on Iowa’s public schools.

The scholarship program is expected to cost $107 million in its first year and $345 million after a three-year phase-in period.

Anne Rohling, president of St. Albert Catholic School, said she was grateful to the governor and Legislature for their support of the measure.

“This is a great day for Iowa,” she said. “This law is about empowering our parents to decide what’s best for their child’s education. It’s about giving every child an education that fits their needs. The St. Albert Catholic community has been praying for this legislation for years! It is truly a game-changer for our school and our community.”

Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian Schools, had a similar reaction.

“I know that we have many parents who have been praying about this for quite some time, and they now have the feeling their prayers have been answered and their voices heard by the Legislature,” he said.

Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing said the scholarships won’t really be available to all students because of the way private schools operate.

“Private schools have the ability to accept, deny or kick out any student they choose,” he said. “If this bill were truly about children, minimal requirements would have been put into place to require those institutions who desire to accept the Educational Savings Account money to accept any students, regardless of their academic, physical, religious, social-emotional, mental or behavioral needs. Public schools do this. We accept and serve anyone and everyone who walks through our doors.”

Both Rohling and Gray said they feel the law is fair, since the parents of private school students also pay the taxes that fund public education.

“I believe financing the students on a per-pupil basis is a fair way to do it,” Rohling said. “That gives the parents a true choice of what to do with the money taxpayers contribute to education.”

For that reason, Rohling does not believe the scholarships should be income-based.

“It is the taxpayers’ money that is earmarked for education, regardless of a person’s means,” she said.

Hoesing said it won’t matter that it is not income-based.

“Many private schools charge beyond what the cost of an ESA is, and they simply don’t have the means to forgive the difference for all students who want to attend,” he said. “This bill does not prohibit them from accepting the ESA and charging students the difference. A simple amendment requiring all schools to enroll those using an ESA for the cost of an ESA (especially those who meet income limits) would have solved this.”

Said Gray, “This bill is what we have felt is fair to our taxpaying parents who desire a Christian education within the state standards.”

Hoesing was skeptical that it could be fair.

“I don’t know that there is a fair way to fund private education when public schools are struggling to staff and provide the basic classroom essentials for instruction due to lack of funding,” he said.

“I am not an opponent to private education, but I am a former business teacher and math enthusiast and have been in school administration for 11 years. My conversations with state leaders regarding a modest increase in educational funding has been returned time and time again with a reply of ‘there isn’t any more funding available.’”

Rohling does not believe it will hurt public schools.

“We know there are many fine public schools, and the percentage of the education budget covering the nonpublic schools is very minimal,” she said.

Gray said he thinks there will be competition between public and private schools to offer the best education to students but does not think it will hurt anyone.

“Public education in Council Bluffs has improved immensely the past few years, so this is not a negative critique of our community schools,” he said. “Parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education from curriculum taught to ideals that children are subjected to on a regular basis and to the scope of morals that have seemed to be lacking in our nation’s public education. Our parents choose Heartland Christian because of the kindred morals, beliefs and convictions — as would, I assume, any private/parochial parent.”

Hoesing and Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo are both concerned that state funding for public schools will be hurt if some of the dollars for education are routed to private schools.

“There will likely be a negative impact on the resources available to our school district as state funding is diverted to private or religious institutions,” Murillo said. “However, we won’t know the full impact until all of the details are finalized.”

Said Hoesing, “Time will tell. If the legislators and governor follow through with their promise to ensure that this won’t hurt public schools, then there are many things they will have to do to ensure that doesn’t happen. For instance, if private entities pull any number of students from our rural schools, the rural schools will be in a world of hurt. They already don’t provide some services for students, because they can’t afford it (music, career-technical education, foreign languages, elementary art, etc.).

“In talking to a legislator, he stated that they were estimating this change would impact only 5% of the students attending public schools,” he said. “In Lewis Central, 5% of our students would equal 150 students. That would result in a $1,140,000 cut to our budget. Removing $7,600 from our budget and giving us a limited $1,200 in return still hurts our school.”

The public school superintendents feel regulations for public and private schools need to be the same.

“It will be important for any institution that benefits from the use of public funds to be accountable for the use of the funds,” Murillo said. “This includes reporting on standardized testing for all students and a public audit of the organization’s financial records.”

Said Hoesing, “They should have all of the same requirements (accountability, board of controls, admissions, testing, reporting, etc.). The state should not have varying requirements for like entities receiving the same funding.”

Regarding the different requirements for private schools, Gray said, “I can’t speak to other state private schools, but Heartland Christian School is an accredited school that has some of the highest standards in the state. Our Iowa Assessment scores continue to rank high schoolwide, and our students are being taught over and above our state standards. I am not sure of what our public schools are required to report, but we are accountable to our accreditation body with our staff hires, our standards and our financial stability and accountability.”

Said Rohling, “St. Albert Catholic is an accredited school. We have accredited teachers. We have testing and state reporting, as (do) the public schools.”

Murillo hopes the action signifies a willingness on the Legislature’s part to devote more resources to education.

“We remain optimistic that the Iowa Legislature will now prioritize the investment in public education with an increase in State Supplemental Assistance to a level for next year that allows school districts to begin to keep pace with inflationary cost increases,” she said.

As far as competition, Murillo believes parents who currently send their children to public schools will continue to do so.

“We are confident that most parents will continue to choose our school district for the opportunities we provide students, as well as the supports we have established to enrich the educational experience for each student,” she said. “From the wide variety of extracurricular activities in athletics, fine arts and leadership to advanced course access and the attainment of college credit and career credentials through our Diploma Plus pathways, we have more to offer than ever before. Our outstanding and highly qualified teaching and support staff will continue to skillfully meet the needs of each and every student.”

Hoesing sees missed opportunities in the law.

“This bill provides no guaranteed choice for those who have academic, physical, social-emotional, mental or behavioral needs,” he said. “It does not guarantee choice for those in poverty. My fear is that the funding estimates used to move this bill forward only extend six years. In 2026, our state revenue will significantly decrease due to the set cut in income taxes. As we move forward, my hope is that legislators thought beyond six years to ensure all programming can continue to be provided.”