PUPDATE: K9 Officer Rudy's surgery a success

Council Bluffs Police Department K9 Officer Rudy, who suffered injuries in a fall from a building on Monday, had successful surgery at the Iowa State University Veterinary School.
The department said Rudy is expected to make a full recovery in approximately eight weeks. The officer spent the night in Ames on Tuesday before a planned return to Council Bluffs on Wednesday.
On Monday, officers, including Rudy, were searching the abandoned 500 W. Broadway building for intruders, and Rudy and his handler were on an upper floor, according to the department. At about 10:10 a.m., Rudy ran ahead and went out a door onto the roof. He was on a sloped section of the roof when he slipped and fell about three stories.
Rudy sustained a broken femur and tibia. Officer Colby McCord and Sgt. Ron Albers transported him to Iowa State for surgery.