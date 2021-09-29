PUPDATE: K9 Officer Rudy's surgery a success

The department said Rudy is expected to make a full recovery in approximately eight weeks. The officer spent the night in Ames on Tuesday before a planned return to Council Bluffs on Wednesday.

On Monday, officers, including Rudy, were searching the abandoned 500 W. Broadway building for intruders, and Rudy and his handler were on an upper floor, according to the department. At about 10:10 a.m., Rudy ran ahead and went out a door onto the roof. He was on a sloped section of the roof when he slipped and fell about three stories.