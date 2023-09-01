ABOVE: Sully, a pup owned by Nonpareil Managing Editor Rachel George, is chased by his new pals as he carries a toy in his mouth during the “pawp-up” dog park event at Cochran Park, 100 S. 21st St., on Wednesday. TOP RIGHT: Isla Kruse, 11, feeds treats to local dogs during the “pawp-up” dog park event at Cochran Park, 100 S. 21st St., on Wednesday. The City of Council Bluffs put the event on to help promote the First Avenue Trail, as well as the newly renovated park. BOTTOM RIGHT: Jojo, a Boston terrier owned by Bill Hartman, runs through a pool during the “pawp-up” dog park event at Cochran Park, 100 S. 21st St., on Wednesday.