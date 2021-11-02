Purchase of Hy-Vee reusable bags will benefit VODEC thru November

The Vocational Development Center’s next fundraiser is in the bag.

The red “My Heart” reusable shopping bag, that is.

By purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee on West Broadway, shoppers can give back to the community and help reduce single-use plastics.

The bags are available for $2.50 at Hy-Vee Food Stores, according to a press release from VODEC. Every month at every Hy-Vee location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of these reusable bags. VODEC was selected as the November beneficiary by local leadership at the store at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs. VODEC will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at this location.

Local nonprofits like VODEC are more in need of support now than at any other time in the recent past, said Steve Hodapp, CEO of VODEC.

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for all of us — especially individuals with disabilities,” he said. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to help us support individuals with disabilities while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”