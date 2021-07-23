Purple flamingo fundraiser for Alzheimer's takes flight

The flocking has begun as purple flamingos make their way into yards around Council Bluffs. The birds are placed to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and to raise money for the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Bethany Lutheran Health Services has been doing the fundraiser for over seven years. The fundraiser will run through early August and 100% of the proceeds will go to the annual walk.

“People can order flamingos to be placed in their yard, or their friends’ yard, and then after 24 hours, the flamingos ‘flock’ to the next yard,” said Christine Gochenour, marketing coordinator at Bethany Lutheran Health Services.

In 2019, 1,344 people died from Alzheimer’s in Iowa, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 439 more deaths than expected — 14.2% higher than the average, according to the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.

Council Bluffs resident Bill Mann said he and husband Bob Peshak ordered the flamingos because he wanted to do what he could to raise awareness, and money, for the fundraiser.

“We wanted to raise awareness and also contribute to the fundraiser to help families who are suffering from this disease,” Mann said. “It is really awful what the disease can do to someone.”