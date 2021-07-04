Purple flamingos to help raise money for the Alzheimer's Association

Most species of birds migrate in the spring and fall, but purple flamingos always arrive during the summer.

The purple flock will return during the coming week as donors mobilize them to raise money for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a press release from Bethany Lutheran Health Services. Flocking services will be available throughout July.

“People order from all over just so they can say they had the purple flock in their yard or their friends’ yard,” said Christine Gochenour, marketing coordinator at Bethany Lutheran Health Services and the group’s fundraising chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease. “We got our first order, so we’re super-excited.”

The unusual birds have been visiting Council Bluffs for about seven years, Gochenour said. She and a co-worker direct them to various local destinations. With the flamingos, a sign is posted stating that they were placed to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The birds are removed the following day.

“It’s a ton of fun,” she said.