Purple flamingos to help raise money for the Alzheimer's Association

Most species of birds migrate in the spring and fall, but purple flamingos always arrive during the summer.
The purple flock will return during the coming week as donors mobilize them to raise money for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a press release from Bethany Lutheran Health Services. Flocking services will be available throughout July.
“People order from all over just so they can say they had the purple flock in their yard or their friends’ yard,” said Christine Gochenour, marketing coordinator at Bethany Lutheran Health Services and the group’s fundraising chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease. “We got our first order, so we’re super-excited.”
The unusual birds have been visiting Council Bluffs for about seven years, Gochenour said. She and a co-worker direct them to various local destinations. With the flamingos, a sign is posted stating that they were placed to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The birds are removed the following day.
“It’s a ton of fun,” she said.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, the press release stated. The event provides an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
The local walk will be held on Sept. 25 at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. Every dollar raised benefits those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in the community, according to the press release.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a global organization working to advance Alzheimer’s care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money raised makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s.
Those who wish to support the cause through flocking can do so at various levels, Gochenour said. Orders for the placement of purple flamingos are $10 for 10 birds, $15 for 24, $20 for 36 and $30 for 60. For more information or to place an order, call 712-256-2796.