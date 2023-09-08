The weather, it seems, is finally changing.

When walking my dog at the lake on Wednesday morning, I was wearing a lightweight sweatshirt and still, the wind felt cold as it blew. It was refreshing compared to the summer heat that lingered the past few weeks.

I'm excited for apple picking, pumpkin patches and bonfires, as well as taking some walks as the leaves begin to change, but I'm also happy to enjoy the next few weeks just as they are.

Once again, there's no shortage of things to do around the area this weekend, particularly on Saturday.

We're doing lunch to celebrate my mom's birthday — happy birthday, mom! — and I might even get a wild hair and pull out the Halloween decorations. I know it's early, but why not enjoy them for two months instead of one?

•••

If you've never been — or if you've got children or grandchildren who haven't — try to get out to Carstens 1880 Farmstead this weekend.

The living history museum in Shelby showcases how farming practices have evolved over the years.

This weekend is the annual Carstens Farm Days. The 41st annual farm show features threshing, sawmill operations, crafters and vendors, a quilt show, food, music and — of course — tractors.

The Farm Days show has something for everyone throughout the weekend; festivities run both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 per day for everyone age 9 and older.

•••

There's really nothing more enjoyable than a stack of fluffy pancakes. Well, except for maybe when those pancakes come with homemade syrup.

Taste homemade maple syrup crafted right here in Pottawattamie County at the Botna Bend pancake feed on Saturday morning.

Enjoy grilled pancakes and sausage with homemade maple syrup along with coffee and orange juice from 8 to 11 a.m. at Botna Bend Park at 42926 Mahogany Road.

Breakfast is free, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted and will be used for park projects and improvements.

A Pottawattamie Conservation membership or $3 per vehicle is required to enter the park. Homemade syrup will also be for sale while supplies last.

•••

I'm curious about Saturday's Smile Fest in Bayliss Park. It sounds like a blast!

The family festival is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 Pearl St. and features food and retail vendors, a bounce house, midway games, face painting, live entertainment and more.

The event serves as the annual fundraiser for Share My Smile, a nonprofit based out of Council Bluffs that supports foster and adoptive families and children in southwest Iowa through strengthening events and care programs.

• • •

Here's what else is happening over the next few days:

Saturday, Sept. 9

• The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library will host its annual used book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 Willow Ave.

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Learn about monarch butterflies and see how Pottawattamie Conservation staff tag and release them at an event at 9 a.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek. Cost is $5 per person and pre-registration is required at pottconservation.com. The fee includes park admission and use of equipment. Another session is available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

• Council Bluffs CARES will host a Summer Arts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10 Huron Circle. Manna CARES Optimist Club will host a block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free entry; games and prizes are offered.

• The Council Bluffs Public Library will host a Saturday matinee of "Supercell," rated PG-13, at 2 p.m. at 400 Willow Ave. Popcorn is included.

• Council Bluffs Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a community 5K fun run at 4:30 p.m. at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, 4200 Ave. B. The event is open to all. Registration is required for chip timing, but drop-ins and same-day signups are welcome. The event is free.

Sunday, Sept. 10

• Volunteers are needed for a seed harvesting project at Mt. Crescent, 17026 Snowhill Lane, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hand-collect seeds that will be used for local prairie restoration and reconstruction projects in partnership with Golden Hills. No experience required but be prepared for a short hike on steep terrain.

• Stained performs at Stir Cove. Find tickets and more information at stircoveamp.com.

Monday, Sept. 11

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.