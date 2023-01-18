Raffle launched as fundraiser for Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy

The Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy will hold a 50-50 raffle to raise money for this year’s camp.

“We have never held a 50-50 raffle, so this is a new venture for us,” said Deb Master, director. “Our goal is to sell 2,000 tickets, which would gross $10,000, which is split between us and the winner.”

The winner would be responsible for any taxes on the prize money.

For the past 34 years, the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy has provided a four-day leadership experience for incoming eighth-graders from Kirn, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood and Wilson middle schools. The academy is a nonprofit organization and is not funded by participating school districts.

Skills emphasized include team building, communication, problem solving, goal setting, service learning and leadership styles. No student selected is turned away based on ability to pay.

After limiting the academy to a day camp for the past few years, Leaders hope to return to a residential format this year, Masker said.

“Our day camps were fantastic, but part of the original purpose of the residential camp was for students to experience being away from home for the first time, being responsible for managing their time and to allow us more of the social interactions of the large group. We are excited to return to this format this year. Iowa School for the Deaf is a great partner for us and we appreciate being able to work with them.”

The academy’s budget for the year is about $47,000, which includes food, transportation, supplies, T-shirts, printing, postage, speaker fees and staff salaries, assuming 112 students enroll, Masker said.

“We are a separate entity and not supported by school dollars, even though our students serve the schools they represent when they come to camp,” she said.

Graduates of the academy are expected to perform service projects during the following school year, Masker said.

Offering the academy as a residential camp means budgeting for six more meals, housing and additional salary expenses, so some staff can be on site at all times.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and are available from any current leadership student or from Deb Masker at debmasker@gmail.com.