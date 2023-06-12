Hard-core railroad buffs are offering big money for a ride in the cab of Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy,” Engine 4014.

The ride on what Union Pacific calls the world’s largest operating steam locomotive will take one lucky passenger from Pine Bluffs, Wyoming to Union Pacific’s Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Bidding in the online auction closed Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. As of last Wednesday afternoon, 72 bids had been placed, and the highest bid was $17,600. All of the proceeds will benefit the Union Pacific Museum Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

This opportunity is being offered this year instead of a passenger excursion fundraiser benefitting the museum, according to Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive at this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said.

Engine 4014, “Big Boy,” was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941, materials from the museum stated. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired the engine from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California in 2013 and relocated it back to Cheyenne to begin a multi-year restoration process. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

The journey will take place on Monday, July 3. The steam consist will arrive at 10:15 a.m. Mountain Time into Pine Bluffs for a whistle stop at the Main Street Crossing. The engineer and passenger will depart Pine Bluffs at 11 a.m. MT and arrive in Cheyenne at 12:30 p.m. MT.

The passenger, who must be 18 or older, will have to board the steam engine via a ladder on the side and stand for part or all of the trip. They will have to withstand the high temperatures inside the cab, which can reach 140 degrees or higher during the summer. The person should dress in comfortable, appropriate clothing. Non-skid, closed-toe shoes are required. A safety vest, protective eyewear and hearing protection will be provided.

The "Big Boy" will run on live track operated by Union Pacific and may need to stop temporarily on a siding to allow freight traffic to pass. Delays are possible.

The passenger should arrange for ground transportation to and from the train locations and arrive 30 minutes before departure time for a safety briefing.

Payment is non-refundable. For more information, visit uptraintix.com/index.html.