This year’s Railroad Days at Mile Zero will be bigger and better than ever, with activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at numerous sites around Council Bluffs.

“This is just a massive expansion this year, and we’re so excited about it,” said Patricia LaBounty, curator of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

Streetcars from Ollie the Trolley will shuttle visitors among the UP Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Historic General Dodge House, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center (where Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment is housed) and the historic 100 Block of West Broadway, according to the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The UP Museum at 200 Pearl St. will showcase a new exhibit on law and order on the railroad. It tells the story of railroad police and their efforts to stop the infamous train robberies recalled in movies and legends. The museum will offer special agent challenges for visitors, who can pick up a special agent passport and complete tasks throughout the building.

For Railroad Days, the museum will also feature a fully landscaped N-scale model railroad layout, where the trains will travel through rural, urban and mountain scenes. There will be an interactive T Track railroad that guests can operate, LaBounty said. In addition, the museum will have an award-winning Lego model of Union Pacific Engine 5511 on display.

RailsWest Railroad Museum at 1512 S. Main St. features an outdoor collection of vintage locomotives and other railcars on short tracks. Visitors can go inside several old steam locomotives and tour the Omaha Club Car, according to the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. They can see a 1918 cupola-style caboose and a 1967 bay window-style caboose and go inside the 1899 Rock Island Depot and look at artifacts from the numerous rail lines that have passed through Council Bluffs.

Dodge House visitors will start in the neighboring Beresheim House, where they can view a video and local history displays and shop at the gift shop before taking a guided tour of the former home of Maj. Gen. Grenville M. Dodge, “the greatest railroad builder who ever lived,” who designed the route for the Transcontinental Railroad and many other rail lines, information from the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau stated.

Also on the grounds will be Civil War educators, a Civil War cannon, and Shaleen Hirji, a professional henna artist and energy healer, who will have her henna designs (including some with a railroad theme) available. Hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and bottled water will be available from VFW Post 11355.

PACE will offer hands-on activities like spin art and panning for gold, CVB materials stated. Visitors can experience the “reappearance” of repairing their own trains and learn about railroad logistics. The Omaha N-scale Club will have a model railroad set up in the gallery on the Fourth Floor. Guests are also invited to view the “New Masters” art exhibit in the Anne and John P. Nelson Gallery on the Fourth Floor, where they can also find Grant Wood murals from the Corn Room of the former Chieftan Hotel in Council Bluffs.

At Bayliss Park, just north of the UP Museum, The 712 Initiative will present Squirrel Junction Jamboree. Barrel train and pony rides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, and visitors of all ages can work on a Collaborative Community Creation anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors with snacks and beverages will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 712 Initiative was involved with the celebration before the pandemic but didn’t participate last year, said Lindsey Grote-Rodgers, director of marketing and public relations.

“The pony rides are new this year,” she said. “It’s nice they’ll be in the grass in the shade.”

Those who want to contribute to the Collaborative Community Creation will receive a 4-by-4-inch canvas square and a color theme, Grote-Rodgers said.

“It’ll all be put together after the event to make one big (picture),” she said.

The finished product will likely be displayed at a future 712 event, such as its car show on Oct. 7, and then in its offices, Grote-Rodgers said.

A block to the east at 400 Willow Ave., the Council Bluffs Public Library will have “supportive” activities, though it is not a stop on the trolley route, said Andrew Bouska, adult services manager. The library will have an N-gauge model railroad layout operated by the Omaha N-Track Club open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and multiple activities for guests.

Teens are invited to decorate railroad crossing cookie pops and ride the (virtual) rails through an Oculus Virtual Reality headset from 1 to 4 p.m., said Christine Anderson, youth assistant. Families can play railroad-related board games from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in designated meeting rooms. Grade-schoolers can play with toy trains on wooden tracks in the Treehouse, the story time area.

“There will just be different trains and train tracks,” she said.

Railroad buffs are also invited to visit the Golden Spike Park at South 21st Street and Ninth Avenue in Council Bluffs, where the Union Pacific Engine 1979 “We Are One” will be on display. The engine debuted in 2021 to celebrate the establishment of Employee Resource Groups. The first ERG, the Black Employee Network, was formed in 1979, CVB materials stated.

The Golden Spike is a golden concrete spike installed in 1939 in connection with the premiere of the movie “Union Pacific” and pays tribute to the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869.

Passes for Railroad Days are $10 per group, which includes two adults and unlimited children younger than 18. An additional adult pass can be purchased for $5. Tickets may be purchased online. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Historic General Dodge House and RailsWest Railroad Museum. Tickets that were purchased in advance can be redeemed the day of the event at the Union Pacific Museum, where each person will receive a wristband good for unlimited rides on the trolleys and admission to the RailsWest Railroad Museum and Dodge House (admission to the UP Museum is free-will donation).

The wristbands are also good for discounts at select locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro, including the following:

• Stella & Irene’s Café and Boutique — $2 off brunch or lunch item or $1 off a coffee or smoothie

• Full Fledged Brewing Company — $2 off a pint with coupon

• Historic Squirrel Cage Jail — $1 off admission during Railroad Days

• The Durham Museum and Lauritzen Gardens — $2 off admission on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023