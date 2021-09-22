Railroad exhibits to be displayed during Latino Festival

Two unique railroad exhibits will be available for viewing Saturday during the Iowa Latino Festival at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

The pop-up exhibits, “All Set for the West” and “Hidden Histories of the Transcontinental Railroad,” will be set up from 1 to 4 p.m. on the north lawn of Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St.

The displays feature the history of the railroad and National Parks and seldom-heard stories related to the historic construction of the Transcontinental Railroad, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Docents will be on site to answer questions, and visitors will receive UP 4014 “Big Boy”-themed paper fans while supplies last.

“We are proud to be part of this community event, even though visitors must still reserve a time to be inside the museum itself,” said Vanessa Dobles, director of development and volunteer services at the Union Pacific Museum and also chair of the Centro Latino board. “This offers a chance for community members and festival attendees to experience a taste of what this museum has to offer in a safe and fun way.”