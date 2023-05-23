Rasmussen Mechanical Services' team of welders, pipefitters and boiler makers are taking off their welding masks and joining forces with Convoy Of Hope to donate more than $17,000 to a worthy cause.

As part of a (COVID-delayed) 50 year anniversary celebration, over 200 Rasmussen Mechanical employees from offices across the Midwest, along with their significant others, recently converged on Rasmussen Mechanicals headquarters in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Together, with Convoy Of Hope’s help, they were able to pack a semi-truck with over 5,000 disaster relief kits.

“These kits will likely be going to those effected by the tornados that hit across the Midwest and the areas affected by the flooding of the Mississippi River, but they also could end up internationally, in places like Ukraine and Sudan,” Ally Hotze, RMS Corporate Event Coordinator, said in a press release.

The kits include essentials for people affected by natural and humanitarian disasters. They include things like soap, towels, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, etc.

“We hope this will provide tangible aid to those struggling through disaster. Convoy of Hope is often the first to respond when disaster strikes, and we are just happy we can help them continue to be a positive force for good during crisis,” Hotze said.

Rasmussen Mechanical Services is a family-owned and operated mechanical service company.

Those interested in supporting Convoy Of Hope in their efforts of feeding children, empowering women, training farmers, responding to disasters or serving a community in need, visit convoyofhope.org.