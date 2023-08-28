In July, Raven Walker of Creative Learning Child Care & Preschool from Council Bluffs, achieved their Iowa Quality for Kids (IQ4K®) rating of Level 5, which is the highest rating on the IQ4K scale.

Raven Walker's is the first child development home not only in Pottawattamie County, but in the state of Iowa, to reach this rating.

Creative Learning Child Care & Preschool has been improving their quality while progressing through the continuous quality improvement process for IQ4K. By participating in IQ4K®, programs can assess their current programming across all areas and devise a structured plan to increase the overall level of program quality. Programs make improvements in the following areas: health and safety, environment, professional development, family and community partnerships, and leadership and administration. When a rating is achieved, they are showing how dedicated they are to providing and improving quality child care in their program and community.

IQ4K is a voluntary program that is available to child care programs that are registered or licensed with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

A monetary bonus is given to child care programs that achieve IQ4K levels. Child care centers and preschools, child development homes, and school-age programs are encouraged to apply. Child Care Resource and Referral can assist those interested. Local child care consultants will be available to answer questions and assist programs in the application process. For a list of participating programs, visit Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.