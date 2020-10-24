Re-enactment group to make first appearance in Veterans Day Parade

Members of Company H, part of the Texas Brigade, primarily hail from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, Sommervell said.

“We’re the only non-Texas-resident company,” he said.

The group usually participates in five or six events a year but has been inactive this year, Sommervell said.

“Because of the virus, we pretty much shut down for the year,” he said. “This Veterans Parade is going to be the first event we’ve done with horses this year.”

Members are looking forward to the opportunity, he said.

Company H has participated in re-enactments of the Battles of Gettysburg, Shiloh, Chickamauga, Antietam and, for variety, Custer’s Last Stand, Sommervell said. The troop was doing Gettysburg every five years, until the 155th anniversary. Its last big event was at Perryville, Kentucky.

“We try to do one big national event every year,” he said. “We make our own blanks. We use black powder. I’ll make up a couple hundred of those at the beginning of the season.”

