More than 72,000 youth experienced the joy of reading during Read Across Iowa.

The month-long celebration, held annually in March, is designed to make children of all ages feel valued and welcomed. This year’s events, with the theme Agriculture Connects Us All, reached all 99 counties in the state, according to a news release.

Connie Beecher, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach literacy specialist, and Sara Nelson, 4-H STEM specialist and director of the NASA Iowa Space Grant Consortium, led the partnership with Cathryn Carney, education program manager for the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. The planning team included 4-H staff, a teacher-farmer from Keokuk County and agriculture educators.

To help educators and parents celebrate, the Read Across Iowa partnership provided 1,000 educator kits to encourage Read Across Iowa celebrations. The kit included a set of fun, informational and diverse books, including “My Family’s Corn Farm,” by Katie Olthoff; “Riparia’s River,” by Michael J Caduto; “How’d That Get into My Lunch Box,” by Chris Butterworth (in English and Spanish); “The Good Garden: How One Family Went from Hunger to Having Enough,” by Katie Smith Milway; and “Our School Garden,” by Rick Swann.

The kit also included read-aloud tips, parent tips, links to read-alouds with Iowa State mascot CY and science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

In total, 72,155 registered participants and more than 1,600 educators were involved in making this year’s Read Across Iowa a success, Nelson said.

According to the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, a Read Across Iowa partner, research shows that reading to children and having books at home are among the strongest predictors of school success. Children who read and listen to books hear a greater variety of words - up to 50% more - leading to a better vocabulary than those who watch media.

Agriculture is essential to Iowa’s economy and is a great way to contextualize learning. As a part of the program, ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation held webinars to assist local educators in participating in the celebrations. The educators then created engaging activities for their communities. For example, in Jefferson County, youth who completed the Read Across Iowa bingo card could redeem it for a free ice cream cone.

Read Across Iowa also showcased great partnerships happening around the state. ISU Extension and Outreach Guthrie County partnered with local libraries for a reading event and STEM-related craft that helped promote literacy and agriculture to children. In Allamakee County, ISU Extension and Outreach staff hosted readings at elementary schools, provided a MyPlate activity and offered a tasting of a local snack. In addition to hosting local story times, Polk County shared tips in Spanish and English for parents and caregivers on how to engage young children before, during and after reading.

“Reading to children just 20 minutes a day adds up to nearly 2 million words that they will hear yearly,” Nelson said. “The more words children hear, the more words they can learn.”

Scholastic, the long-time children’s book publisher and provider of literacy curricula, has reported that children learn 4,000 to 12,000 words per year through reading. Children who read 3,000 words a day score in the top 2% on achievement tests. Researchers at the University of Sussex estimate reading can reduce stress by up to 68%, and the Annie E. Casey Foundation reports that proficient readers are 2.5 times more likely to have a well-paying job.

“When you read with children, you are making an investment. Early reading and talking with children helps give them a strong start and has a life-long return,” Nelson said.

Read Across Iowa is organized as a collaborative effort between the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, ISU Extension and Outreach and Iowa 4-H Youth Development. Some books and materials were provided by donations and grants from the Resource Enhancement and Protection Conservation Education Program, Iowa Space Grant Consortium, ISU College of Human Sciences, ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development and other partners of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.