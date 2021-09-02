Readers sought for annual Bible reading marathon

Local participants will conduct Pottawattamie County’s portion of the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon next week.

The sixth-annual public Bible reading will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11. It will be conducted in a grassy area on the north side of the courthouse grounds in front of the Historic Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail at 226 Pearl St., according to Greg Barntsen, coordinator of this year’s event.

“Jesus called people to public reading of scriptures,” he said.

Barntsen referenced 1 Timothy 4:13, which says, “Until I come, devote yourself to the public reading of scripture, to preaching and to teaching.”

In a proclamation issued on June 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds designated June 27-July 3 and/or Sept. 4-10 as the dates for the Bible Reading Marathon. However, participating counties tend to pick their own dates and times.

Christians in other countries also hold public Bible readings, Barntsen said.

“This year, there are 80 countries that did this starting on July 14,” he said. “It’s become quite an event with so many people breathing the Word into the atmosphere.”

