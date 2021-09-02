 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers sought for annual Bible reading marathon
0 comments
top story

Readers sought for annual Bible reading marathon

{{featured_button_text}}

Local participants will conduct Pottawattamie County’s portion of the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon next week.

The sixth-annual public Bible reading will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11. It will be conducted in a grassy area on the north side of the courthouse grounds in front of the Historic Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail at 226 Pearl St., according to Greg Barntsen, coordinator of this year’s event.

“Jesus called people to public reading of scriptures,” he said.

Barntsen referenced 1 Timothy 4:13, which says, “Until I come, devote yourself to the public reading of scripture, to preaching and to teaching.”

In a proclamation issued on June 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds designated June 27-July 3 and/or Sept. 4-10 as the dates for the Bible Reading Marathon. However, participating counties tend to pick their own dates and times.

Christians in other countries also hold public Bible readings, Barntsen said.

“This year, there are 80 countries that did this starting on July 14,” he said. “It’s become quite an event with so many people breathing the Word into the atmosphere.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those interested can sign up for a time slot online at signupgenius.com/go/30E094BA8AA29A2FE3-2021 or just come whenever they are able, Barntsen said.

“They can sign up online, if they want, or they can just show up,” he said. “My wife (Pamela) and I are going to be there most of the time.”

Barntsen has some other people lined up to read, including a mother and her five children.

“They’re all going to read and spend a substantial amount of time there,” he said.

Barntsen has a mountain-size goal for the local observance.

“We’d like to finish the whole Bible,” he said. “Some people, I’d assume, will be doing it from home.”

Between the group on the courthouse grounds and those at home, Barntsen thinks they can do it.

Participants are advised to bring their own lawn or camp chairs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought WH visit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert