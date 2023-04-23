Four community leaders and a group of Southwest Iowa nurses will be celebrated Thursday, June 8, during the annual Mercy Heritage Awards.

The lifetime achievement awards are intended to honor four people or couples for their transformational leadership in arts and humanities, business, education, and health and human services, according to a news release.

“The Mercy Heritage Awards is such a special evening for the entire team at CHI Health Mercy and the Southwest community, as we celebrate leaders who inspire the rest of us by their selfless acts of service,” Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, said in the release.

The honorees for the 39th annual presentation, which will held at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, were announced by CHI Health. They are:

Arts & Humanities — Jeff Schoening

Business — Tony Tauke

Education — Peggy King and her late husband Duane

Health & Human Services — Patti Higginbotham

The awards also will recognize the Mercy Re-Runs, a group of 26 retired CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs employees, with a special community impact award.

The Re-Runs helped vaccinate the hospital staff and later the Southwest Iowa community.

Retired nurses Dixie Kavars and Mary Shaughnessy-Swisher spearheaded the effort and recruited Re-Runs to the cause. The Re-Runs organized 13 vaccination clinics and vaccinated more than 800 staff and community members in three months.

“This group has been a godsend,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care. “Their dedication and teamwork at a time when the hospital and community needed it most embodies the profession of nursing and the mission set forward by our founders, the Sisters of Mercy.”

Here’s a closer look at the other recipients:

Schoening was nominated for his more than three decades in teaching and his success as band director at Treynor Community Schools.

Under his leadership, the Treynor marching, jazz and concert bands earned consistent, consecutive Division 1 ratings for 31 years. He believes that educators should never give up on a child. A nominator wrote that he “treated teaching as a calling rather than a job.”

Tauke is a practicing attorney at Stuart Tinley Law Firm who was nominated for his considerable community service, including engaging with numerous boards, committees and clubs in Southwest Iowa.

He brought leadership to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa Board of Directors, Pottawattamie County Development Corporation and Council Bluffs Industrial Foundation among other civic institutions.

King and her late husband were nominated for their work spreading the Christian gospel within the Deaf community.

They founded Deaf Missions in 1971, a nonprofit that among other accomplishments spearheaded the first American Sign Language translation of the Bible. The group also aims to bring a film about Jesus from a Deaf perspective to a Deaf audience.

Higginbotham is a nurse practitioner and an oncology nurse specialist who was nominated for her leadership and involvement at Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center.

She recognizes that cancer patients need emotional support as they progress through diagnosis and treatment. Wings of Hope was developed in 1994 and has served more than 50,000 people since starting with Higginbotham serving as board president.

“The Mercy Heritage Awards is the one of most important things at Mercy Hospital and really, in many of our lives,” said event co-chair Marie Knedler. “It helps us remember where we came from, why we are here and it makes Southwest Iowa a better place for the future.”

Knedler and her husband Mike is joined by co-chair Barry Cleveland at the event, held against the vibrant backdrop at the Hoff Center created by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment.

The event includes cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and hand-crafted desserts prior to a live awards ceremony for the recipients. Tickets will go on sale April 28.

Event proceeds will benefit CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs to enhance patient, enrich staff well-being and improve equipment and other items to support the hospital’s patients.

Find more information at chihealth.com/HeritageAwards.