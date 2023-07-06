Waste Connections will host a drop-off recycling event for old garbage and recycling containers next week.
Those who wish to recycle their old containers can drop them off in the north parking lot of Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from July 10 through July 16.
Those who are aunable to drop off during that time may set the empty old containers on the curb with their tradh during the weeks of Aug. 7 through Aug. 18. The containers should be marked with the "take me" tag included in the welcome packet with the new carts and will be taken to the landfill.
The new garbage and recycling curbside services kicked off this week.
City of Council Bluffs Solid Waste Management Superintendent Tony Fiala shows off a new 96-gallon garbage cart alongside three standard 32-gallon receptacles during a public meeting in which officials discussed changes to the way the city will collect garbage and recycling on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Mike Miller, vice president of SCS Engineers, right, chats with Council Bluffs resident Jerry Hochstetler about the ways the city is shifting its garbage and recycling collection during a public meeting at River’s Edge Pavilion on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.