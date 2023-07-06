Those who wish to recycle their old containers can drop them off in the north parking lot of Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from July 10 through July 16.

Those who are aunable to drop off during that time may set the empty old containers on the curb with their tradh during the weeks of Aug. 7 through Aug. 18. The containers should be marked with the "take me" tag included in the welcome packet with the new carts and will be taken to the landfill.