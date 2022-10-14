Red Cross accepting blood donations from some people formerly deferred

If you don’t like vampires but are comfortable giving blood to the American Red Cross, the nonprofit organization would be grateful for your help.

In addition, the Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) — related to mad cow disease — to give blood and help save lives, according to a press release from the Red Cross. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001.

In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. In combination with prior eligibility updates in 2020 for those who spent time in other European countries, this new change effectively eliminates the deferral related to vCJD for all donors. Individuals who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.

Book a time to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give between Oct. 16 and Oct. 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Cass CountyOct. 20 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Atlantic High School, 1201 E. 14th St., Atlantic

Fremont County Oct. 25 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney

Harrison County Oct. 26 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin

Oct. 27 — noon to 6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine

Pottawattamie County Oct. 19 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Oct. 20 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham Ave., Council Bluffs

Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Angels Care Home Health, 1601 McPherson Ave., Council Bluffs

Oct. 31 — noon to 6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Oct. 18 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Underwood High School, 629 North St., Underwood

Oct. 24 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 27 Antique City Drive, Walnut

Shelby County

Oct. 19 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Harlan High School, 2102 Durant St., Harlan

Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan