 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Red Cross accepting blood donations from some people formerly deferred

  • 0
101422-cbn-news-blood-drives

David Vermillion grips a stress ball as he donates during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Jan. 24, 2020. The Red Cross says more blood donors — especially type O donors — are urged to donate now to prevent disruptions to essential medical care this fall. In addition, the Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) — related to mad cow disease — to give blood and help save lives, according to a press release from the Red Cross.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

If you don’t like vampires but are comfortable giving blood to the American Red Cross, the nonprofit organization would be grateful for your help.

In addition, the Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) — related to mad cow disease — to give blood and help save lives, according to a press release from the Red Cross. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001.

In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. In combination with prior eligibility updates in 2020 for those who spent time in other European countries, this new change effectively eliminates the deferral related to vCJD for all donors. Individuals who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.

People are also reading…

Book a time to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give between Oct. 16 and Oct. 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Cass CountyOct. 20 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Atlantic High School, 1201 E. 14th St., Atlantic

Fremont County Oct. 25 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney

Harrison County Oct. 26 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin

Oct. 27 — noon to 6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine

Pottawattamie County Oct. 19 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Oct. 20 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham Ave., Council Bluffs

Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Angels Care Home Health, 1601 McPherson Ave., Council Bluffs

Oct. 31 — noon to 6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Oct. 18 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Underwood High School, 629 North St., Underwood

Oct. 24 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 27 Antique City Drive, Walnut

Shelby County

Oct. 19 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Harlan High School, 2102 Durant St., Harlan

Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Abortion and voter status before the midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert