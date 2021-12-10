Red Cross: Blood donations needed before holiday break, festivities

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood in preparation for the holidays.

The organization, which provides 40% of the nation’s blood, currently has a historically low blood supply, according to a press release from the Red Cross.

“Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year,” the press release stated. “Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.”

Unless enough people contribute to boost the blood supply, some patients who need transfusions could face delays in care, according to the Red Cross.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment to give blood using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who have received a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster do not need to wait to give blood, as long as they are symptom-free.

As an incentive, all who donate from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 will receive a limited-edition, long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center has extra precautions because of the pandemic, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status. To save time, complete the pre-donation health history questionnaire online on the day of your appointment at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. To donate, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID.

Southwest Iowa’s upcoming blood donation opportunities include the following:

Harrison County

Dec. 23 -- 12-6 p.m., Rand Community/Senior Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley

Montgomery County

Dec. 27 -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak

Dec. 17 -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Viking Center, 501 Elliot, Stanton

Page County

Dec. 22 -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lied Center, 1140 E. Main, Clarinda

Dec. 27 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah

Dec. 29 -- 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah

Pottawattamie County

Council Bluffs

Dec. 17 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Country House Residence, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd.

Dec. 20 -- 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road

Dec. 20 -- 12:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road

Dec. 27 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive

Dec. 30 -- 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St.

Dec. 30 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.