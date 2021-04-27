Red Cross offers prizes to entice donors

As Americans adjust to the specifics of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, one thing they don’t need to worry about is how it affects their ability to donate blood.
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the United States, the American Red Cross reassured would-be donors in a recent press release.
And if that’s not enough to help them sleep better, maybe the chance to win a travel trailer is. Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer that sleeps five! To take delivery of the 2021 Coachmen Clipper Cadet 21CBH, which weighs about 5,000 pounds, the winner must have a tow vehicle with the appropriate towing capacity, such as a full-size pickup or SUV. For more information, see RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullOfLife.
In addition, everyone who donates from May 1 to May 15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Both are courtesy of Suburban Propane.
And, of course, the need continues. Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.
The Red Cross urges people to give blood and make it a “summer full of life” for patients. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help patients fighting COVID-19.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment ahead of time and are required to wear a face masks while at the drive in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
May 3 – 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cass County Memorial Hospital, 1501 E. 10th St., Atlantic
May 13 – 12-6 p.m., Atlantic YMCA, 1100 Maple St., Atlantic
May 13 – 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison, Griswold
Fremont County
May 3 – 12-6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 1114 Hwy 275, Tabor
Mills County
May 3 – 12-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 Second St., Glenwood
Montgomery County
May 7 – 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Red Oak High School, 2011 N. Eighth St., Red Oak
Pottawattamie County
Council Bluffs
May 3 – 12:30-6:30 p.m., Loess Hills Platelet Donation Center, 705 N. 16th St.
May 10 – 12:30-6:30 p.m., Loess Hills Platelet Donation Center, 705 N. 16th St.
May 14 – 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.
Shelby County
May 3 – 12-6 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hall, 118 Main St., Earling
May 5 – 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Harlan High School, 2102 Durant St., Harlan
May 11 – 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 1104 Morningview, Harlan