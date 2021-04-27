Red Cross offers prizes to entice donors

As Americans adjust to the specifics of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, one thing they don’t need to worry about is how it affects their ability to donate blood.

As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the United States, the American Red Cross reassured would-be donors in a recent press release.

And if that’s not enough to help them sleep better, maybe the chance to win a travel trailer is. Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer that sleeps five! To take delivery of the 2021 Coachmen Clipper Cadet 21CBH, which weighs about 5,000 pounds, the winner must have a tow vehicle with the appropriate towing capacity, such as a full-size pickup or SUV. For more information, see RedCrossBlood.org/SummerFullOfLife.

In addition, everyone who donates from May 1 to May 15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Both are courtesy of Suburban Propane.

And, of course, the need continues. Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.