The American Red Cross has put out a plea for blood donations in the wake of a shortfall in May.
The Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer donations than needed last month to meet the needs of patients, according to a press release from the agency. With the busy travel season getting underway, it is important to shore up the blood supply.
“The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds,” the release stated.
Platelet donors are especially needed. Wednesday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which is set aside to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and recognize volunteer blood donors. It is also a good time to welcome new ones.
As a reward to donors, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.
To set an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood drives in southwest Iowa include the following:
Harrison County
June 16 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Care Initiatives, 1403 Harrison Road, Dunlap
June 16 — noon to 6 p.m., Rand Community/Senior Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley
June 20 — noon to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 312 S. Third St., Dunlap
Montgomery County
June 26 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak
Page County
June 23 — 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah
June 26 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah
Pottawattamie County
June 9 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St., Carson
June 13 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
June 15 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main, Treynor
June 20 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harrah’s Casino, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs
June 22 — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., Council Bluffs
June 23 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
June 23 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital, 800 Mercy Drive, Council Bluffs
June 24 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., McClelland Town Hall, 117 Main St., McClelland
June 26 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., NP Dodge Real Estate, 1032 Woodbury Ave., Council Bluffs
June 28 — noon to 6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
June 29 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs
June 29 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs