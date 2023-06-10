The American Red Cross has put out a plea for blood donations in the wake of a shortfall in May.

The Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer donations than needed last month to meet the needs of patients, according to a press release from the agency. With the busy travel season getting underway, it is important to shore up the blood supply.

“The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds,” the release stated.

Platelet donors are especially needed. Wednesday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which is set aside to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and recognize volunteer blood donors. It is also a good time to welcome new ones.

As a reward to donors, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

To set an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood drives in southwest Iowa include the following:

Harrison County

June 16 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Care Initiatives, 1403 Harrison Road, Dunlap

June 16 — noon to 6 p.m., Rand Community/Senior Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley

June 20 — noon to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 312 S. Third St., Dunlap

Montgomery County

June 26 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak

Page County

June 23 — 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah

June 26 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah

Pottawattamie County

June 9 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St., Carson

June 13 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

June 15 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main, Treynor

June 20 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harrah’s Casino, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs

June 22 — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., Council Bluffs

June 23 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

June 23 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital, 800 Mercy Drive, Council Bluffs

June 24 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., McClelland Town Hall, 117 Main St., McClelland

June 26 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., NP Dodge Real Estate, 1032 Woodbury Ave., Council Bluffs

June 28 — noon to 6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

June 29 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs

June 29 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs