Red Cross sees need for blood donors

Like everything else, keeping the blood supply strong has gotten harder during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seasonal illnesses and inclement weather already make it a challenging time of year, and the pandemic only compounds that, according to the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month. Those who donate will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID -19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Antibody test results should be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Those interested can make their appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma to the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old or younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app.
Upcoming blood drives in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
Feb. 9 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Community Center, 805 Main St., Anita
Crawford County
Feb. 2 — 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 113 S. 14th St., Denison
Fremont County
Feb. 11 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 U.S. Highway 275, Sidney
Mills County
Feb. 1 — 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood
Feb. 1 — 12-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 Second St., Glenwood
Montgomery County
Feb. 5 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Red Oak High School, 2011 N. Eighth St., Red Oak
Page County
Feb. 5 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 809 Iowa Ave., College Springs
Pottawattamie County
Feb. 7 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
Feb. 13 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Crescent Fire Department, 102 W. Florence, Crescent