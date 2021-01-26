Red Cross sees need for blood donors

Like everything else, keeping the blood supply strong has gotten harder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seasonal illnesses and inclement weather already make it a challenging time of year, and the pandemic only compounds that, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month. Those who donate will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID -19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.