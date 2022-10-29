Red Cross to install smoke detectors in Council Bluffs homes on request

Most people don’t realize that they have just two minutes to escape a home fire.

That’s why the American Red Cross continues to Sound the Alarm on home fire safety.

On Nov. 6, the Red Cross will work with partners to install free smoke alarms in homes that need them in Council Bluffs, according to a news release.

Residents who would like to schedule an installation should visit redcross.org/smokealarmIA or call 833-422-1751.

You can help protect your family against home fires by practicing your two-minute escape drill and testing your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

Here are some other important steps:

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark, like a specific tree in your front yard where everyone knows to meet.

Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.