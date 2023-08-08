Hello from SOLAS! Welcome to today’s edition of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we focus on felines who are no longer kittens but still young. Kittens are adorable, but not everyone is cut out for their shenanigans and energy.

Since a housecat can live up to 20 years or so, a 1- or 2-year-old cat is still young but no longer a kitten.

Right now, SOLAS is fostering several young adult cats. The adoption fee for each is only $50.

Meet Henny Penny. She is 1.5 years old. Henny gets along well with both dogs and cats. She’s not the kind of gal to sit for hours in your lap but she will follow you everywhere, much like a dog. Cooking dinner in the kitchen, Henny’s there too. Getting dressed in the bedroom, Henny’s there too. In the bathroom, Henny’s ready to assist. She’s either a busy body or an enthusiastic assistant, depending on your point of view. Once she gets settled in, Henny Penny becomes your devoted sidekick.

CJ is barely a year old. She has come a long way from the hissy, spitting kitten she was to grow into the tolerant, friendly cat she now is. She gets along with dogs (as long as she can look down at them from a cat tree) and has become a wrestling partner to Henny Penny. Like any other cat that started out living on the street, she is food motivated. Open a can of cat food and she will break the sound barrier racing to you. CJ has exotic amber eyes and velvety gray fur.

Mack is a senior guy, 15 years old, whose owner passed away. He’s currently living in a foster home with lots of kittens and people and noise. He could sure use a warm lap in a quiet place to catch up on his sleep.

Elton was 2 or 3 years old when he was picked up as a stray by Animal Control. He’s a chatty guy with a deep affection for canned food. He likes to wrap himself around your legs and rug his chin on your ankles. Elton is a tabby with plush fur and a sturdy build.

Due to the huge volume of cats and kittens currently in foster care, we are offering a reduced fee for our young cats, 6 to 12 months for $75, and for our cats 1 year and older, $50. Kittens are $125 each or $200 for two kittens. And remember, every cat/kitten is full vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213. Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. There are far more cats and kittens who need temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling. Mentors are available for anyone who wants to give fostering a try.