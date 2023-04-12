Iowa Western Community College now has another national championship to add to its collection.

The Reivers Dance Team won the national title in open Pom during the Dance Team Union College Classic, held Saturday, April 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and placed second in Hip Hop, according to Coach Michaela Patterson.

The team competed in three open divisions, facing off against other junior colleges as well as colleges in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Patterson said. The NAIA includes small four-year colleges and universities.

Preliminary rounds were held on Friday and finals on Saturday.

“For prelims, we ranked second in Pom and third in Hip Hop and Jazz, but for finals we were able to gain enough points to pull ahead to first in Pom and second in Hip Hop,” she said.

The Reivers placed third in Jazz.

The team has made progress since the Iowa State Dance Championships in December. At that event, the team earned Division I ratings in Pom, Hip Hop and Jazz and placed second in Hip Hop and third in Jazz.

The team left on April 4 and returned Monday night, Patterson said. When not competing, members had time to do a little sightseeing.

“We were able to attend Universal Studios and also drove to Clearwater Beach, where some of the dancers were able to see the ocean for the first time,” she said.