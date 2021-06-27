Remembering Council Bluffs, remembering Beno's

In today’s edition of The Daily Nonpareil, readers will find a special 175th Anniversary of Iowa section that celebrates and focuses on the history of Council Bluffs.
As we look back in that section and remember how far the community has come, we also look at one of most memorable places that Council Bluffs residents frequented for many years: Beno’s Department Store.
Originally the John Beno Co., Beno’s was a fixture on Broadway for a good part of Council Bluffs’s history. Trudy Beno Hull sent the Nonpareil several photos of artifacts from the store to share with readers today.
Enjoy!