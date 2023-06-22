The Council Bluffs Public Library will offer a unique display next week.

During Sheila Craig’s program “Remembering the Apron: A Nostalgic Look at the Apron” on Wednesday, June 28, attendees have the opportunity to view approximately 100 different aprons with various fabric and trims.

Presenter Sheila Craig is a grandmother with a collection of aprons. Her program, “Remembering the Apron”, takes a nostalgic look at the apron in an interactive, hands-on program. The program will look at the fabrics and trims, the styles and uses of aprons, including examples for men, too.

Craig is a retired University of Minnesota Extension Educator from Preston, Minnesota, originally from Decorah. She has been doing “apron programs” for about 20 years for libraries, church groups and care facilities as well as the Iowa State Women Around Ag Conference in Clear Lake, Iowa. She is married; has two grown sons and their wives, and two grandsons.

This program — set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the library’s Meeting Room B — is free of charge, open to the public and is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Library Foundation.