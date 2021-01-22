Remembering Tom: Council to vote on resolution that would rename Gleason Avenue after local soldier killed in Iraq

“It’s nice. Tom is not forgotten 16 years later,” Jedlicka said. “This is about taking care of veterans. Now we’re seeing some other people — they know this is an available thing that can be done for veterans.”

Houser, Ward said, was someone who went out of his way to help others and bring smiles to people’s faces. That might happen by way of his contagious laugh, or the importance he placed on mingling with all types of people, regardless of whether they were considered to be one of the “cool” kids or not.

Her son was a person who prioritized family and someone who always wanted to see his mother happy.

Ward recalled the final time he returned to Council Bluffs the year prior to his death. His mother said she had photos of Tom and Joe — who was deployed prior to Tom — and wanted to have the pictures displayed in a special frame sporting the Marines emblem.

They hopped from one Hobby Lobby location to the next looking for the frame, and when hope was all but lost, Tom pulled through.

“I was getting tired of looking, but Tom went back to the area where those would be and he found it,” she said. “He was so thrilled for me; it was just an amazing, touching moment.”