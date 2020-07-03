Reminder: Nonpareil to publish joint July 3 and 4 edition; no Parade magazine on July 5
Reminder: Nonpareil to publish joint July 3 and 4 edition; no Parade magazine on July 5

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, The Daily Nonpareil will publish a joint July 3 and 4 edition. There will not be a home-delivered July 4 edition of the newspaper. The Nonpareil’s website, nonpareilonline.com will be updated throughout the holiday weekend.

The Nonpareil’s entertainment guide, the “TV Weekly” which normally publishes on Saturday, will publish on Friday, July 3 as part of the combined edition.

The Saturday Sudoku and Celebrity Cipher puzzles, and Saturday comics will run in the Sunday, July 5, paper.

Nonpareil Managing Editor, Courtney Brummer-Clark, said the combined edition is being produced so all Nonpareil employees can fully enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

In addition, readers are reminded that there will be no Parade magazine on July 5 in observance of the holiday. Parade has not published on holiday weekends for several years.

