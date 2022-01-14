 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks during a town hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The 1st District Republican told about 60 people at the event she’s working to turn off the Democratic “spending spigot” in Congress. 

 JIM SLOSIAREK, THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa's congresswoman tested positive for coronavirus this week despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, in her second bout with the respiratory illness.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said on her weekly phone call with members of the press Friday morning she started “experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms” Thursday afternoon, took a rapid test and learned she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel like I have a bad cold now,” the First District Republican said. “I’m just gonna get enough rest, continue working when I can.”

Her illness was a breakthrough infection, as she noted she was “fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.” She added she was isolating and working remotely, following guidance from the CDC.

“I’m not going to let this hold me back, and I’m looking forward to working in person again very soon,” she said.

It’s not the first bout of COVID-19 for the freshman congresswoman, who also tested positive shortly after being elected to Congress in November 2020, prior to being eligible for vaccination.

“I guess I’m just lucky; I got it twice,” she said. “I’m getting through it.”

Hinson has steadfastly encouraged vaccination, publicly announcing her own vaccination and booster shots. But she noted she was happy about a recent Supreme Court decision barring President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be a personal decision; it shouldn’t be a government mandate,” Hinson said, saying she’s heard from “countless Iowans worried about these mandates.”

She also said she was disappointed the court allowed a similar mandate for health care workers to stand.

"Health care workers should not be forced to sit on the sidelines," Hinson said.

