Republican Nunn running for U.S. House 3rd District seat

Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 16-county 3rd District, which extends from Polk County southwest to Council Bluffs.

The 3rd is represented by Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who has not announced whether she will seek a third term in Congress. Axne has indicated she’s keeping all options open.

Nunn, 42, a business owner and lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard, has flown more than 700 combat hours during three deployments to the Middle East. He was elected to the Iowa House in 2014 and then to the Senate in 2018 from Senate 15 in eastern Polk County and Jasper County.

Describing himself as a “proven fighter for you on the battlefield and in our state Capitol,” Nunn said he will go to Washington to defend freedom.

“My next mission is to bring those Iowa values to Washington and defeat the far-left’s socialist agenda in the process,” he said in a campaign announcement.

As a sixth generation Iowa, Nunn said he takes it personally “when D.C. stops caring about the Heartland.”