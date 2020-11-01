Reservations open Monday for Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner

Food items should be taken to St. Patrick’s or another participating local church on the weekend of Nov. 7-8 or Nov. 14-15, as everything must be collected by Nov. 19. Checks should be made out to St. Patrick’s Church with the notation “Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner.”

Meals are available to families, singles, elderly, children and people of all faiths and income levels. There is no charge, but free-will offerings are welcome.

Those interested can reserve a meal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays from Nov. 2 through Nov. 23 by calling (712) 309-6897. Anyone who reaches voicemail can leave a message that includes the person’s full name, full address and a telephone number where they can be reached on Thanksgiving Day. Before meals are delivered, a volunteer will call to confirm the reservation — and the dinner will not be delivered until it is confirmed. No more than eight meals will be delivered to the same address.