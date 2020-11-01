Reservations open Monday for Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner

Plans are already simmering for the 35th annual Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 26.
The tradition will continue this year, but with a COVID-19 twist: There will be no dining in. Meals will be available for takeout and delivery only. And this year, the pick-up site will be Council Bluffs Country Club, 4500 Piute St., instead of Community of Christ, because of construction and the generosity of Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh. Meal reservations will be accepted beginning this Monday.
“In past years, the dinner served approximately 400 people who are homebound and approximately 250 people that come to join together to celebrate Thanksgiving,” coordinator Brenda Moran said.
This year, meals will go out throughout the community, she said.
The dinner is an ecumenical project spearheaded by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and supported by many other local churches, Moran said. Organizers hope to prepare meals for 800 people this year.
A donation drive is underway for ingredients for the dinner. Items needed include canned green beans, butter, Cool Whip, coffee, cream of mushroom soup, Durkee’s French-fried onions, Reynold’s turkey cooking bags, Carnation evaporated milk, StoveTop stuffing, canned pumpkin and chicken bullion, as well as monetary gifts. Volunteers are also needed.
Food items should be taken to St. Patrick’s or another participating local church on the weekend of Nov. 7-8 or Nov. 14-15, as everything must be collected by Nov. 19. Checks should be made out to St. Patrick’s Church with the notation “Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner.”
Meals are available to families, singles, elderly, children and people of all faiths and income levels. There is no charge, but free-will offerings are welcome.
Those interested can reserve a meal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays from Nov. 2 through Nov. 23 by calling (712) 309-6897. Anyone who reaches voicemail can leave a message that includes the person’s full name, full address and a telephone number where they can be reached on Thanksgiving Day. Before meals are delivered, a volunteer will call to confirm the reservation — and the dinner will not be delivered until it is confirmed. No more than eight meals will be delivered to the same address.
