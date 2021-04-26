Residents escape fire at Copper Creek Apartment in Council Bluffs

Everyone -- people and pets -- got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:42 Monday afternoon. A total of 20 firefighters battled the blaze, which took about an hour to bring under control, according to Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Williams.

Firefighters were called to the apartments around 2:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy fire extending up the exterior balconies and into the attic, the fire department said.

On scene, firefighters stopped spraying water on the apartments shortly before 5 p.m. after the fire left major damage to the first two wings of the complex. Boom trucks were put to use shooting water on the upper floors of the two wings, which seemed to sustain the most damage.

A firefighter was transported with heat exhaustion but returned to the scene while crews were still on the job.

Of the 24 units in the building, 12 were damaged, Williams said. Still, the safety systems were down, so residents were not allowed to reoccupy the building.

“If we had a rekindle tonight with this wind, it would (be) bad,” he said.